Sports World: NFL brawl hearing to continue tomorrow

NFL brawl hearing to continue tomorrow

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) disciplinary committee met last night to hear the case of the Nov 12 brawl between two National Football League Division One sides Yishun Sentek Mariners and Safsa.

Eight Yishun players were charged along with two from Safsa.

The committee did not reach a verdict and will convene again for another hearing tomorrow.

Gold and white shoes signal Serena's return

LOS ANGELES • American tennis star Serena Williams dropped a large hint that she could soon be back on court competing after posting an Instagram photo of a pair of dazzling gold and white tennis shoes.

Williams, who won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at this year's Australian Open before taking time out to have her first child, has entered next month's tournament in Melbourne.

"Be excited. Be very excited..." the 36-year-old said in the post which attracted 135,000 likes in the space of an hour.

Russia will back its own neutral athletes

MOSCOW • The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) agreed unanimously yesterday to support athletes who choose to compete in next year's Winter Games in South Korea.

The International Olympic Committee last week banned Russia from the Games, due to take place in Pyeongchang in February, for what it called "unprecedented systematic manipulation" of the anti-doping system. But it left the door open for athletes to compete as neutrals if they have a clean history of not doping.

ROC president Alexander Zhukov has said the country would do its best to support Russian athletes competing under a neutral flag.

