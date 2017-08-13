Sports World: Neymar offers to pay fine for tax evasion

Neymar offers to pay fine for tax evasion

SAO PAULO • Brazilian football star Neymar is willing to pay a fine of US$2.5 million (S$4.42 million) to settle tax-evasion allegations in his country, his lawyer said on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who is set to play against Guingamp in a Ligue 1 game today, wants to leave the fight with Brazilian authorities behind him as he prepares for a new professional life with Paris Saint-Germain after his record €222 million (S$357 million) transfer buyout from Barcelona.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Zidane to extend Madrid contract

MADRID • Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed yesterday that he will sign a contract extension with the Spanish football giants soon.

"I'm happy because it's a sign of confidence, that we have done good work," he told a pre-match press conference ahead of Real's Spanish Super Cup showdown with Barcelona.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No Higuain in Argentina squad

BUENOS AIRES • Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, 29, has been left out of the Argentina squad for upcoming football World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela.

Higuain, who has been capped 69 times and scored 31 international goals, will be replaced by Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi.

REUTERS