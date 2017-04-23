Sports World : Neymar needed more than Bale

Neymar needed more than Bale

CHANGZHOU (Jiangsu) • Three top seeds fell at home in the penultimate stage of the China Masters yesterday.

Two-time Olympic and five-time badminton world champion Lin Dan lost 16-21, 21-15, 14-21 to third-seeded fellow Chinese Qiao Bin, while unseeded women's doubles pair Bao Yixin and Yu Xiaohan shocked Huang Dongping and Li Yinhui 21-16, 21-18.

In mixed doubles, Chinese Taipei fourth seeds Liao Min-chun and Chen Hsiao-huan beat Zhang Nan and Li 21-18, 23-21.

Highlanders swarm all over Sunwolves

WELLINGTON • The Otago Highlanders continued their rebound from a bad start to the Super Rugby season with a 40-15 bonus-point victory over the Sunwolves of Japan in Invercargill on Saturday.

The outcome was settled in a mid-game breakout when the Highlanders piled on five tries and 33 points in under 20 minutes.

The Highlanders, now with five wins from eight games, host the Stormers next week while the Singapore co-based Sunwolves, who have lost seven of eight, play the Waikato Chiefs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Warriors, Home still unbeaten after draw

Warriors FC and Home United both preserved their unbeaten records in football's S-League after their 2-2 draw last night.

The Protectors' Stipe Plazibat scored in the sixth and 49th minutes at Choa Chu Kang Stadium before Shahril Ishak's brace (81st, 87th) rescued a point for the hosts.

Warriors stay second in the table, two points behind holders Albirex (16 points), with Home third on 11 points.

Mannas in final, while Sharks get 2nd bite

Mission Mannas beat Tiger Sharks 47-36 yesterday in the Netball Super League semi-finals to earn a spot in Saturday's grand final at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall.

They will face the winner of the Sharks v Fier Orcas preliminary final, held today at the same venue.

Former Giro champ dies during training

PARIS • Veteran cyclist Michele Scarponi, the 2011 Giro d'Italia champion, has been killed after being hit by a van while training close to his home in Filottrano, Italy, his Astana team said.

The 37-year-old left home early yesterday morning and the accident happened at a crossroads.

REUTERS•