Sports World: New national 800m free mark for Glen

New national 800m free mark for Glen

PERTH • Singapore swimmer Glen Lim set a new national record in the men's 800m freestyle when he clocked 8:18.21 at the Western Australia State Age Championships yesterday.

The 15-year-old's time, also a national Under-17 record, eclipsed Teo Zhen Ren's previous mark of 8:19.41 set in 2012.

Clasico timing to cater to Asian audiences

MADRID • For the first time, Spanish football's showpiece event, the El Clasico between giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, has been scheduled for a lunchtime kick-off (8pm, Singapore time) on Saturday as LaLiga seeks to capture Asia's attention and its cash.

Such a change is perhaps a sign of LaLiga's awareness of how the Spanish top flight lags behind England's cash-rich Premier League in the battle for Asian-based fans.

The LaLiga earns an estimated US$1.9 billion in (S$2.5 billion) revenue from domestic and international TV rights a season, while the Premier League receives a massive US$3.9 billion.

De Bruyne closes in on new £200k/week deal

LONDON • Premier League leaders Manchester City are close to agreeing a new long-term contract with Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, British media reported on Monday.

The 26-year-old footballer's new deal could run to 2024, according to the reports. The Independent reported that he was set to double his weekly wages and earn about £200,000 (S$360,594) with a series of bonuses on top.

