Sports World: Navratilova cries foul over BBC pay disparity

Navratilova cries foul over BBC pay disparity

LONDON • Retired tennis great Martina Navratilova yesterday accused the BBC of a "shocking" pay gap, with fellow Wimbledon pundit John McEnroe earning at least 10 times more than her.

Navratilova said she was paid around £15,000 (S$27,528) for her role as a commentator, but McEnroe's pay was between £150,000 and £199,999. She called it "shocking" and hit out at the "good old boys' network".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

United extend Young's deal for one more year

LONDON • Manchester United triggered a one-year contract extension clause yesterday to retain the services of utility man Ashley Young until 2019.

The 32-year-old's deal was due to expire at the end of the season but United have confirmed that they have taken up the option of an extra 12 months.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

It's a boy for Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger

LONDON • Former Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger and former tennis world No. 1 Ana Ivanovic yesterday announced the birth of their first child on social media.

The married couple revealed on Instagram and Twitter that she had delivered a boy.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE