Sports World: 'Mixed' reaction over plan to erase records

'Mixed' reaction over plan to erase records

PARIS • European athletics president Svein Arne Hansen has accepted that reaction to the radical plan to wipe out existing European and world records has been "mixed".

Under the proposal put forward to athletics' governing body (IAAF), all records set before a date that has yet to be defined will remain but only on a list of old records. The project is part of European Athletics' drive against doping.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Inter Milan sack Pioli after winless streak

ROME • Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win.

It was the Italian football club's second managerial change of another disappointing season, with the club seventh in Serie A. Youth coach Stefano Vecchi will take charge for the rest of the campaign.

REUTERS

New Perth venue not ready for Ashes Test

PERTH • The Western Australia government has confirmed the new Perth Stadium will not be fully operational in time for the Ashes series against England later this year.

Cricket Australia had been hopeful the new 60,000-capacity venue in Burswood would be ready for the start of the third Test on Dec 14, but construction delays mean the ground is only "82 per cent" complete.

THE GUARDIAN

Shaq planning 2020 campaign for sheriff

NEW YORK • US basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal has announced his plans to run for sheriff in 2020, but he has not yet decided where, reported the BBC.

The former NBA star, known as Shaq, owns homes in both Georgia and Florida and could run in either state.

"This is not about politics. This is about bringing people closer together," O'Neal said.

Airport gaffe leaves top shooters stranded

NEW DELHI • India's national shooting team were forced to spend half a day at New Delhi's international airport after Customs officials refused to allow them back into the country carrying guns and ammunition.

The gaffe left top shooters, including Commonwealth Games gold medallist Gurpreet Singh, stranded for more than 12 hours until their paperwork was cleared.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE