Sports World: McGregor freed on bail following assault charge

McGregor freed on bail following assault charge

NEW YORK • Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on US$50,000 (S$65,700) bail on Friday, after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicise UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.

McGregor, 29, is charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

He surrendered to police on Thursday evening, soon after a video of the fracas at Brooklyn's Barclay Centre went viral.

It appears to show McGregor and his entourage using a metal barricade and other objects to smash windows on a bus filled with fighters departing from the media event.

REUTERS

Sunwolves miss out on 1st win of season again

TOKYO • The New South Wales Waratahs defeated the Sunwolves 50-29 at Tokyo's Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium yesterday as the Japanese side, who are co-based in Singapore, fell well short in their latest bid for a first Super Rugby win of the campaign.

On a chilly afternoon in the Japanese capital, the Sunwolves were let down by errors all over the park as they failed to keep pace with the Waratahs and maintained their unwanted record of never having beaten an Australian side in Super Rugby.

REUTERS