Sports World: Mbappe vouches for Neymar's humanity

Mbappe vouches for Neymar's humanity

PARIS • Kylian Mbappe insisted his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar is "human like everyone else" after the Brazilian footballer was reduced to tears on Friday by the controversy following him since his arrival from Barcelona.

A tearful Neymar, flanked by his national team coach Tite, pleaded with the media to stop the "false stories" about his alleged frosty relations with PSG coach Unai Emery and fellow striker Edinson Cavani following Brazil's 3-1 friendly win over Japan in Lille.

The 25-year-old said he was "hurt" by the issue and Mbappe conceded Neymar was just as susceptible to criticism as anyone else.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thailand win Nomura Cup by 12 strokes

KAJANG • Thailand romped to a dominant victory in the Nomura Cup at the Sungai Long Golf and Country Club in Selangor yesterday, defeating Japan by 12 strokes in the team competition with a cumulative total of 56-under 808.

Kammalas Namuangruk was the top individual performer, shooting an 18-under 270.

The Singapore team of Gregory Foo, Marc Ong, Joshua Shou and Joshua Ho finished 11th on 16-under 848.

Hanyu wants rest ahead of Olympic title defence

OSAKA • Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu said yesterday he needed 10 days of "complete rest" after damaging ankle ligaments and hopes to be back skating competitively in four weeks.

The injury, suffered on the eve of the NHK Trophy, is a big setback with just three months to go until he is due to defend his gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Silverstone to remain home of British MotoGP

LONDON • Silverstone will continue to host the British motorcycle grand prix until 2020 after announcing a contract extension on Saturday.

MotoGP rights holders Dorna said in a statement that the deal secured the immediate future of the British round after the termination of an agreement with the yet-to-be built Circuit of Wales. Silverstone has hosted MotoGP since 2010.

REUTERS