Sports World: Mayweather's guard hurt in road shooting

Mayweather's guard hurt in road shooting

NEW YORK • A bodyguard for Floyd Mayweather was wounded when a gunman in a vehicle opened fire on the boxing great's motorcade as it was travelling through an Atlanta intersection on Monday.

Mayweather, who was in town to promote a Las Vegas boxing event, was not in the vehicle that was fired upon.

Gregory LaRosa, who was hit in the leg, was released from hospital three hours after the shooting and Atlanta Police believed the shooter was familiar with the entourage.

REUTERS

Wallaby under fire for gay people remarks

SYDNEY • Wallabies star Israel Folau agreed "to think about" the impact of his anti-gay comments on social media, but he did not commit to stop making them after a meeting with rugby bosses yesterday.

No action was taken against the devout Christian after he was summoned to a meeting with Rugby Australia over a post on Instagram last week in which he said gay people were bound for "hell unless they repent of their sins".

Folau is Australia's highest-profile rugby union player.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

WTA, ITF sued over repeated dope tests

LOS ANGELES • Madison Brengle filed a lawsuit against the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday seeking damages for injuries she says were caused by the repeated drawing of blood for anti-doping tests.

Her lawyer said the 28-year-old American had informed the authorities that she suffered from a rare medical condition, but they "ignored evidence" resulting in "permanent swelling and weakness in her arm".

The lawsuit said the exact amount she would seek from a jury had yet to be determined, but would likely be in excess of US$10 million (S$13.1 million).

REUTERS

El Nino to call it quits with Atletico Madrid

MADRID • Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres announced on Monday that he would be leaving the LaLiga club after this season.

The 34-year-old, currently in his second spell at the club, made his Atletico debut as a 16-year-old and has scored a total of 126 goals.

Former Liverpool and Chelsea star Torres said the decision to leave at the end of the season "wasn't easy and it is very hard to say goodbye for a second time".

XINHUA