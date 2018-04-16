Sports World: Mannas win but Dolphins stay top still

Mannas win but Dolphins stay top still

The Mission Mannas defeated the Sneakers Stingrays 55-48 yesterday, avenging their M1 Netball Super League opening-day loss (57-58).

League table toppers the Blaze Dolphins, meanwhile, defeated the Magic Marlins 51-39 and have 18 points from six matches. The Mannas are second while the Stingrays are third.

The matches continue next weekend at the Toa Payoh Sports Hall.

Drawn game gives Hougang first point

Hougang United collected their first point of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season when they came from behind to hold Warriors FC 1-1 at the Hougang Stadium yesterday.

Ho Wai Loon gave the Warriors a 40th-minute lead, but the Cheetahs fought back and equalised via Fareez Farhan's 86th-minute penalty.

However, both Hougang (eighth) and Warriors FC (seventh, two points) remained in the bottom three of the nine-team SPL without a win.

Grand National winner hailed as lion-hearted

LONDON • Tiger Roll, the smallest horse in the field, was described as having the "heart of a lion" after winning the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday in a thrilling finish.

Tiger Roll - giving jockey Davy Russell his first win in 14 attempts - had to hold off a late surge from fellow Irish raider Pleasant Company to take victory.

The eight-year-old, owned by Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary, gave trainer Gordon Elliott his second win in the race, having won it in 2007 with Silver Birch.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Alab Pilipinas blaze trail to ABL Finals

The Alab Pilipinas are the first team to enter the Asean Basketball League Finals after completing a 2-0 semi-final sweep over defending champions Hong Kong Eastern.

They followed up a 98-94 win in Hong Kong last Wednesday with a 79-72 home win in Laguna.

Alab will meet either Chong Son Kung Fu or Mono Vampire in the best-of-five Finals series.

Fu, Sun dominate with China national titles

TAIYUAN (China) • Former world champion Fu Yuanhui overcame a shoulder injury to blast a world No. 1 performance in the women's 50m backstroke at the Chinese National Swimming Championships, while Sun Yang collected his third gold in the 400m freestyle yesterday.

Fu won the 50m back in 27.16 seconds, 0.1 shy of the world record. Liu Xiang, the 2015 bronze medallist at the world championships in Kazan, was second in 27.40sec and Chen Jie third (27.60sec).

Sun, already a champion in the 200m and 800m free, touched the wall in 3:44.29.

XINHUA

Qatar wants input on 48-nation World Cup

DOHA • Qatar World Cup organisers on Saturday told Fifa it was "important" to hold talks before expanding to 48 teams in 2022.

In the first response by the Gulf nation since news that Fifa is looking at bringing forward its plan to increase the number of World Cup teams by four years, Qatar also said it was confident it could still deliver a "successful" tournament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE