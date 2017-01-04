Sports World: Man U reject Everton bid for Schneiderlin

Man U reject Everton bid for Schneiderlin

LONDON • English football club Manchester United have rejected a bid from Everton to sign Morgan Schneiderlin for around £19 million (S$33.81 million).

Everton, whose interest in the France international has been known for several weeks, made their first official move for the midfielder at the start of the transfer window but their offer fell short of United's valuation.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Wiggins, 36, to make The Jump to skiing

LONDON • Newly retired Olympic cycling champion Bradley Wiggins will swop the velodrome for the ski jump ramp in British television show The Jump.

The 36-year-old follows in the footsteps of fellow British sporting greats Steve Redgrave (rowing), Beth Tweddle (gymnastics) and Rebecca Adlington (swimming). But the trio pulled out of the show through injury.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hamburg release ex-Bosnia skipper

BERLIN • Former Bosnia captain Emir Spahic, 36, one of the most experienced defenders in the Bundesliga, was surprisingly released by struggling side Hamburg yesterday.

His departure after 11/2 seasons at the German football club was announced hours after the squad began training for the second half of the season.

REUTERS

Applications open for scholarship

Applications for the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship started yesterday.

Interested young athletes can apply for the sports scholarship at www.sof.sg before 4pm, Jan 31.

Recipients have to meet a set of criteria such as scoring consistent results in their respective sports competitions.