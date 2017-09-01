Sports World: Man held over assault of world 800m champion

Man held over assault of world 800m champion

PARIS • French police arrested a 24-year-old man yesterday in connection with an assault on French world 800 metres champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse.

The 25-year-old athlete said on his Facebook page that he had suffered "multiple facial fractures" and "unspeakable psychological damage" following the attack by three individuals over the weekend in the south-west Gironde region of France.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tired Lin sparks talk of retirement once again

SHANGHAI • Badminton legend Lin Dan was so jet-lagged from a European trip that he feared falling asleep on court at China's National Games and fuelled retirement speculation by saying it was likely his last appearance in the event.

Regarded as the best badminton player of all time, the 33-year-old is playing at China's so-called mini Olympics just days after losing the final of the World Championships in Scotland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MotoGP to make Thailand debut in October 2018

BANGKOK • MotoGP will make its Thailand debut in October next year, with the race to be hosted by the provincial city of Buriram for three years.

The Sports Authority of Thailand yesterday signed a deal with MotoGP owner Dorna Sports to hold the race from next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cavendish to return to action at Tour of Britain

LONDON • Mark Cavendish will return to action for the first time since a horrifying high-speed crash at the Tour de France as part of a strong Team Dimension Data outfit at the Tour of Britain, which begins in Scotland on Sunday.

The British rider, who broke his scapula on Stage Four in France when he ploughed into the barriers in a crash that led to Peter Sagan being disqualified from the race, will be joined by 2015 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen and Mark Renshaw.

REUTERS