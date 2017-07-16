Sports World: Loh stuns Tan and will play Cheam in final

Loh stuns Tan and will play Cheam in final

Unseeded Singaporean shuttler Loh Kean Yew upset his 10th-seeded local opponent Tan Jia Wei 21-10, 18-21, 21-14 in the Malaysia International Series men's singles semi-finals in Putrajaya yesterday.

The 20-year-old, ranked a lowly 307th in the world, plays another Malaysian, 11th seed Cheam June Wei, in today's final.

Cubs still awaiting first goal and point

Singapore lost 0-2 to hosts Thailand last night - their fourth straight defeat in the Asean Football Federation Under-15 Championship.

The Cubs, without a goal as well, face Indonesia (one point) tomorrow in Chonburi needing a win to avoid finishing bottom of Group A.

Thailand (12 points) are almost certain to top the group, with Australia (nine points) likely to go through to the semi-finals as well.

Roberts cleared, kiss led to failed drug test

LOS ANGELES • Gil Roberts, who won Rio Olympic gold with the US men's 4x400m relay team, was cleared of doping after an arbitrator found he ingested a banned substance by kissing his girlfriend.

A US Anti-Doping Agency report on the case said that his girlfriend, Alex Salazar, took medicine for a sinus infection that contained the banned masking agent probenecid.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sunwolves shock Blues in final game

TOKYO • Japan's Sunwolves stunned the Auckland Blues 48-21 yesterday to finish a second chastening Super Rugby season on a high note, ending above the Melbourne Rebels in the overall standings.

Boosted by a Timothy Lafaele hat-trick, the Singapore co-based side posted only their second win of the campaign, erasing a seven-point half-time deficit with a pulsating comeback as the Blues faded in the Tokyo heat.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Arsenal end tour after beating Sydney side

SYDNEY • Arsenal finished their Australian tour yesterday with a 3-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

The English football giants scored their goals in a 11-minute period late in the first half through Olivier Giroud, Aaron Ramsey and Mohamed Elneny, while Steven Lustica reduced the margin for the home side in the second half.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mourinho may re-sign Zlatan, go for Matic

LONDON • Jose Mourinho has admitted re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic is an option, with the Manchester United manager also refusing to rule out a move for Chelsea's Nemanja Matic.

The 35-year-old Swede is recovering from a serious knee injury at United's Carrington training base and is a free agent after being released by the English Premier League club in the close season.

THE GUARDIAN