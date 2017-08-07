Sports World: Local youth paddlers win three bronze medals in HK

Local youth paddlers win three bronze medals in HK

Singapore's youth paddlers ended their campaign at the Hong Kong Junior and Cadet Open yesterday with three bronzes.

Andy Wong, Koen Pang and Nicolas Chong reached the cadet boys' team semi-finals before falling to Hong Kong "A" 3-2.

Andy and Koen then teamed up to finish third in the cadet boys' doubles, while compatriot Gerald Yu partnered Thai Yanapong Panagitgun to win the junior boys' doubles bronze.

S'pore men win Plate in Asia U-20 sevens series

The Singapore men's team came from behind to record a 21 -5 victory over Causeway rivals Malaysia in the Asia Rugby Under-20 Sevens Series Plate final on Saturday. They finished fifth out of 10 teams in the two-day tournament in Hong Kong.

In the women's event, Singapore emerged fifth after a seven-team round-robin tournament which saw them record wins against Malaysia (26-0) and Uzbekistan (35-0).

Trippier injured, so Spurs want to sign a full-back

LONDON • Mauricio Pochettino will step up his efforts to strengthen his football squad after an injury to Kieran Trippier in Tottenham Hotspur's final pre-season game on Saturday exposed the manager's lack of options at right-back. Trippier left the stadium on crutches, having twisted his ankle in Spurs' 2-0 win over Juventus.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Dortmund star stays despite big Chinese offer

DORTMUND (Germany) • Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed yesterday that he was the subject of a big-money offer from China, but Borussia Dortmund insisted he will not be allowed to leave the football club this season.

The 28-year-old, who scored in Saturday's German Super Cup home defeat by Bayern Munich, had been linked to China's Tianjin Quanjin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Crusaders hailed after winning Super Rugby title

CHRISTCHURCH • The Canterbury Crusaders were feted yesterday as "one of the most successful sporting franchises" as New Zealanders praised the eight-time Super Rugby winners. The Crusaders beat the Lions 25-17 in the final in Johannesburg.

Rebels transfer ownership ahead of decision by ARU

MELBOURNE • The licence to run the Melbourne Rebels Super Rugby team has been transferred to the Victoria Rugby Union from private ownership in a move aimed at making it more difficult for the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) to shut the franchise down.

The ARU is set to cull either the Rebels or the Perth-based Western Force as part of a revamp of the competition.

REUTERS