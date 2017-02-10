Sports World: Local ruggers to hype up Super Rugby clashes

Local ruggers to hype up Super Rugby clashes

The curtain-raisers to the three Super Rugby matches at the National Stadium will not only feature Schools A Division players, but also local club players and former national players.

The Singapore National League Premiership final will take place before the Super Rugby clash between Japanese side Sunwolves and South African team Kings on March 4.

Before the Sunwolves' next game against the Stormers on March 25, former Singapore national players will face the South-east Asian Japanese legends.

The Schools National A Division final will also take place before the Sunwolves' final home match against the Sharks on May 20.

Lionesses to host Malaysia, Bangladesh

Singapore's women's football team will be playing against Malaysia and Bangladesh in a new Women's Development Tournament.

The Lionesses will face Bangladesh next Thursday, followed by Malaysia two days later. All matches will be held at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Oakley arrested after altercation at NBA game

NEW YORK • Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Charles Oakley was arrested on Wednesday during the NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers, after an altercation with security guards.

He had to be forcibly removed from his courtside seat by several security guards after he was seen pushing and arguing with them. The scuffle was provoked by Oakley yelling at Knicks owner James Dolan, according to the New York Daily News.

REUTERS

United a 'small team', says Atletico president

MADRID • Manchester United were branded a "small team" by the president of Atletico Madrid, who questioned why Antoine Griezmann should want to move to Old Trafford.

United are expected to trigger the £85.5 million (S$151.9 million) release clause in the France footballer's contract this summer.

But Enrique Cerezo claimed that Griezmann would stay at Atletico and lashed out at the suggestion that the forward would join United next season.

THE TIMES, LONDON