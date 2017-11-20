Sports World: Lim, Jermaine are national champs

Lim, Jermaine are national champs

A mere three pinfalls separated the men's champion and runner-up at the Singapore National Bowling Championships yesterday.

Justin Lim, 24, pipped Ng Chiew Pang 207-204 to win the stepladder final and $5,800 at the SingaporeBowling centre at Temasek Club.

Jermaine Seah, 17, beat Bernice Lim 200-186 in the women's final. Jermaine took home $2,800.

Postecoglou to decide this week

SYDNEY • Ange Postecoglou said yesterday he will meet Football Federation Australia officials this week to decide if he will take the Socceroos to next year's World Cup Finals in Russia.

Postecoglou has kept everyone guessing about his much-rumoured departure after Australia overcame Honduras 3-1 to reach their fourth consecutive World Cup in Sydney last week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chen downs Axelsen for fourth title

SHANGHAI • Olympic champion Chen Long delighted the home crowd as he defeated world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen of Denmark to win badminton's China Open for a fourth time yesterday.

The sixth-seeded Chinese emerged from a see-saw battle 21-16, 14-21, 21-13 in Fuzhou, getting the better of the world champion and top seed in 72 minutes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tete new owner of fastest knockout

LONDON • Zolani Tete took just 11 seconds to record the fastest knockout in world championship fight history in Belfast on Saturday night.

The South African flattened countryman Siboniso Gonya with his first punch to retain his World Boxing Organisation bantamweight crown. The previous record was held by WBO super-bantamweight champion Daniel Jimenez, who stopped Harald Geier in 17 seconds in 1994.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE