Sports world: Li-Meunier UFC clash confirmed

Li-Meunier UFC clash confirmed

Chinese veteran Li "The Leech" Jingliang will face off against Canadian striker Jonathan "The French Spider" Meunier in the welterweight category, the latest addition to the UFC Fight Night Singapore on June 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

So far, 11 confirmed bouts, including the main event between Bethe Correia and former UFC champion Holly Holm, will take place as UFC returns to Singapore after its first live event here in 2014.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.sportshubtix.sg.

Wembley venue for Joshua fight: Fury

LONDON • Tyson Fury has claimed that London's Wembley Stadium has already been booked for a heavyweight super-fight between him and fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in April next year.

Fury has not fought since beating Wladimir Klitschko for the world heavyweight titles in November 2015 due to a combination of drug issues and mental health concerns.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tuchel exit tipped as friction escalates

BERLIN • Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is likely to leave the club at the end of the season after public disagreements with the German football side's bosses.

The latest sign of friction came last weekend when chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted his relationship with Tuchel was strained over the decision to play their Champions League quarter-final first leg a day after a bomb attack on their team bus last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

New category of F1 ticket on sale for $78

Single-day Zone Four Walkabout tickets are priced from $78 for the Sept 15-17 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix when the category goes on sale today at 9am at www.singaporegp.sg, the ticketing hotline 6738-6738 and all Sistic outlets in Singapore.

A new ticket category, the Empress Grandstand, located in front of the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall, will also go on sale. Prices start at $508.

A limited number of Friday Zone 4 Walkabout tickets will be available to Singaporeans and residents at a promotional price of $38, subject to availability and only at Sistic outlets.