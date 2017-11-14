Sports World: Leicester owners face Thai court trial

Leicester owners face Thai court trial

LONDON • The company which owns Leicester City and funded their rise to become Premier League champions last year is to face corruption charges in Thailand. A judge at Thailand's central court for corruption and misconduct cases ruled at a hearing yesterday that criminal allegations presented to the court in July should go ahead against King Power, owned by Foxes chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and his son Aiyawatt.

King Power is accused of having corruptly short-changed the Thai government of 14 billion baht (S$576.6 million), its agreed share from the company's lucrative duty free monopoly at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport.

THE GUARDIAN

Flawless Vandeweghe leads US to 18th Cup

MINSK • CoCo Vandeweghe maintained her perfect Fed Cup season to lead the United States to their first title in 17 years in Minsk, Belarus on Sunday.

The American, unbeaten in Fed Cup singles rubbers this year, teamed up with Shelby Rogers to defeat Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) to give the US a 3-2 win overall. It was the United States' record 18th Fed Cup.

REUTERS

Cahill fit and raring to go for Honduras tie

SYDNEY • Veteran talisman Tim Cahill said yesterday he had recovered from an ankle injury and was fit to play for Australia in the World Cup play-off with Honduras in Sydney.

The country's all-time leading scorer with 50 goals remained on the bench during the goal-less first leg in San Pedro Sula on Friday but said he was expecting to make an appearance in tomorrow's do-or-die match to qualify for Russia 2018.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hamstring on agenda as Mane heads back

LONDON • Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has returned to the Premier League club earlier than scheduled after tweaking his hamstring on international duty, the Senegal Football Federation has said.

The 25-year-old made crucial contributions for Senegal as they sealed a berth in next year's World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa on Friday.

Liverpool host Mane's former club Southampton on Saturday.

REUTERS

Kizzire wins first PGA Tour title in Mexico

PLAYA DEL CARMEN (Mexico) • American Patton Kizzire battled through numerous weather delays to capture his first PGA Tour title on Sunday by winning the OHL Classic on a 36-hole final day.

He fired a four-under 67 in the final round at the course to edge compatriot Rickie Fowler by one stroke with a 19-under 265.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Glaetzer surprised at own sub-minute feat

LONDON • Australia's Matthew Glaetzer said he surprised himself by becoming the first rider to break the one-minute mark at sea level in the 1km time trial as a novice in the event.

The 25-year-old from Adelaide achieved the feat in the qualifying round of a World Cup meeting in Manchester on Sunday, clocking 59.970sec. The former team sprint world champion went on to win the gold in the later final round in 1min 0.081sec.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE