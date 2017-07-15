Sports World: League Cup s-final line-up complete

League Cup s-final line-up complete

Brunei DPMM topped Group B of The New Paper League Cup on goal difference after drawing 3-3 with Geylang last night at Jalan Besar Stadium.

Balestier thrashed Tampines 3-0 at Toa Payoh Stadium but both sides had already been knocked out.

DPMM face Group A runners-up Warriors in next Tuesday's semi-finals, while Geylang take on S-League leaders Albirex.

Sea of mourners at little fan's funeral

LONDON • The funeral of Bradley Lowery, one of the iconic faces of last season's English Premier League football season as the devoted Sunderland fan battled a rare form of cancer, drew crowds of mourners onto the streets yesterday.

The six-year-old died last Friday of neuroblastoma, and England striker Jermain Defoe, who formed a special attachment with Lowery during his time at Sunderland, flew back from new club Bournemouth's training camp in Spain to attend the funeral of his "best mate".

French Guiana result voided over Malouda

MIAMI • French Guiana have been fined and made to forfeit their Concacaf Gold Cup match result against Honduras for fielding former France player Florent Malouda.

The team from the overseas French department held Honduras to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday. But a Concacaf disciplinary committee handed the Central American side a 3-0 win after it confirmed that fielding the 37-year-old was in breach of rules over switching national teams.

