Sports World : Lallana in line for first Reds run-out of term

Lallana in line for first Reds run-out of term

LONDON • Liverpool have been handed a double injury boost as captain Jordan Henderson declared himself fit and midfielder Adam Lallana returned to full training ahead of tomorrow's Premier League home game against Southampton.

Henderson missed the 4-1 win at West Ham and both of England's football friendlies earlier this month with a thigh injury, but completed a full training session on Wednesday. Lallana, who has not played for the Reds this season owing to a thigh injury, could also return for a reunion with his former club. REUTERS

China quash rumours over 2030 World Cup

SHANGHAI • The Chinese Football Association (CFA) moved swiftly yesterday to dampen talk of a 2030 World Cup bid, after China coach Marcello Lippi was quoted as saying plans were being made.

The comments made by Lippi to Chengdu Business Daily were picked up in other state media, but the CFA was quick to respond, saying in a statement: "We reiterate that the FA did not say which World Cup it will bid for."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LaLiga to implement VAR for next season

MADRID• Spain's LaLiga will use the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system next season, the country's football federation (RFEF) confirmed on Wednesday.

Currently, Spain is the only one of Europe's five major leagues - the others being England, Germany, Italy and France - not to use technology of any sort, and not even to decide if a ball has crossed the goal line.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kvitova knife attack labelled as a cold case

PRAGUE• Czech police said yesterday they had shelved investigation into last year's knife attack on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, which had put her tennis career at stake.

Detective Jan Lisicky told reporters that the police have not managed to identify the attacker to date and have shelved the case since Nov 8.

However, he added that the police will immediately start criminal proceedings if they find new facts and once they manage to identify the attacker.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE