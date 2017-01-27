Sports World: LA signals 2024 Olympics intent

LA signals 2024 Olympics intent

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 on Wednesday in favour of the city's bid for the 2024 Olympics, formally authorising officials to sign a contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

LA 2024 officials say they can deliver a US$4.8 billion (S$6.8 billion) Games with "no surprises" and no cost overruns. The Games are projected to be bring in US$5.3 billion in revenue.

Los Angeles is battling Paris and Budapest for hosting rights, with the IOC due to choose the host city in September in its meeting in Lima, Peru.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Froome in Quintana's thoughts

MADRID • Nairo Quintana insists his bid to deny Chris Froome a third straight Tour de France crown will not be derailed by his decision to ride the Giro d'Italia in May before that.

The 26-year-old Colombian finished on the podium in each of his three rides at the Tour, but behind three-time winner Froome in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Froome is aiming to become just the fifth rider in history to win four or more Tours. The 2017 edition starts in Dusseldorf on July 1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brazil edge out Colombia in friendly

RIO DE JANEIRO • Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in a benefit match for the families of those killed in the Chapecoense air disaster but Wednesday's game in Rio de Janeiro was marred by a disappointing turnout.

Only 18,695 people were in the 45,000 capacity Nilton Santos stadium for what was billed as "The Friendship Game".

The game, played less than two months after the tragedy, was another emotional night for players and fans.

Only six of the 77 people on board the Lamia flight carrying the Chapecoense team to Colombia for their Copa Sudamericana final survived the crash on Nov 28.

Brazil won the match to record their seventh consecutive victory under coach Tite.

REUTERS