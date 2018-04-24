Sports World: Koulibaly keeps Napoli in the running for Serie A

Koulibaly keeps Napoli in the running for Serie A

TURIN • Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly's 90th-minute goal kept Napoli's title hopes alive with a 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, closing the gap on the Serie A football champions.

Six-time defending champions Juventus' lead at the top of the table has been cut to just one point with four games left. It was just their third league defeat this season and a first since Nov 19.

Juventus have 85 points from 34 games with Napoli, bidding for a third Serie A title after 1987 and 1990, on 84.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Landry claims first PGA Tour win at Texas Open

LOS ANGELES • Andrew Landry held off Trey Mullinax in a battle of American golfers seeking their first US PGA Tour title on Sunday to win the Texas Open by two strokes.

Landry, a 30-year-old Texan, clinched his breakthrough victory with a final-round four-under 68 to finish 72 holes on 17-under 271 at TPC San Antonio. Mullinax (69) settled for a share of second with countryman Sean O'Hair (66) on 273.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Masterchef contestant dies in London Marathon

LONDON • A 29-year-old chef who collapsed while running in last Sunday's London Marathon has died in hospital, event organisers said yesterday.

Matt Campbell went down at around 36km into the race and was treated by doctors before being rushed to hospital.

Organisers have said that the exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination. The Briton, who was a semi-finalist in the televised cooking competition Masterchef, was running his second marathon in two weeks, having completed the Greater Manchester Marathon.

REUTERS