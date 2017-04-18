Sports world: Koh leads Poh by 1 at S'pore PGA series

Koh leads Poh by 1 at S'pore PGA series

Singapore golfer Koh Deng Shan shot a six-under-par 66 in yesterday's opening round of the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association golf series.

He leads Johnson Poh by a stroke at the $30,000 event held at Raffles Country Club's Palm Course, with Quincy Quek another shot back.

Nishikori climbs two up ATP standings

PARIS • Japan's Kei Nishikori climbed two places to fifth in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals rankings at the expense of Rafael Nadal, who slips to seventh.

Britain's Andy Murray continues to lead the top 10, which is unchanged aside from Nishikori's upward move, which could have a bearing on his and Nadal's seeding for the upcoming Barcelona tournament, where Nadal prevailed over him in the final last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Adams' Granada debut ends in loss

MADRID • Former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams' first game as manager of Granada ended in disappointment on Sunday when visitors Celta Vigo ran out 3-0 winners in LaLiga.

Granada have not won a league game since March 1 and 50-year-old ex-Portsmouth manager Adams promised when he was appointed last week that he would "try to achieve a miracle".

O'Sullivan's claims unfounded: Hearn

LONDON • World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn denied claims of bullying and intimidation from Ronnie O'Sullivan, saying the five-time world champion had made "unfounded and inaccurate" allegations.

O'Sullivan slammed Hearn and snooker's hierarchy shortly after beating Gary Wilson 10-7 in the first round of this year's World Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in northern England on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE