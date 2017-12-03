Sports World: Kawasaki are J-League champs for first time

Kawasaki are J-League champs for first time

TOKYO • Kawasaki Frontale claimed their first J-League football title from under the noses of defending champions Kashima Antlers in a dramatic final day of the season yesterday.

Antlers' 0-0 draw with long-time rivals Jubilo Iwata handed the championship to Frontale, whose 5-0 win over Omiya Ardija ensured Toru Oniki's team finished ahead of Kashima on goal difference in the final standings.

Kawasaki's breakthrough followed second-place finishes in 2006, 2008 and 2009.

REUTERS

Italy to elect new football president on Jan 29

ROME • The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed on Friday that the election of a new president to succeed Carlo Tavecchio will take place on Jan 29.

The date was proposed by Tavecchio at a meeting of the FIGC's Council in Rome and was unanimously agreed. The 74-year-old resigned on Nov 20 - a week after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after losing their play-off against Sweden.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

F2 champ Leclerc moves up to F1 with Sauber

ARESE (Italy) • Formula Two champion Charles Leclerc, 20, will graduate to Formula One with Sauber next season, while Sweden's Marcus Ericsson stays in the line-up despite failing to score a point this season.

The decision leaves German driver Pascal Wehrlein, Ericsson's team-mate this year, facing an uncertain future, with former champions Williams the only remaining team with a vacancy following Felipe Massa's retirement.

REUTERS

Cavs' Shumpert out for 6-8 weeks after surgery

LOS ANGELES • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert will miss six to eight weeks after surgery on his left knee on Friday, the National Basketball Association team said.

He missed five of the Cavaliers' last six games because of fluid build-up in his knee. He was re-evaluated on Tuesday by team doctors and had surgery on Friday. The Vertical reported that the procedure was to repair a small meniscus tear, although the Cavs did not give further details.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE