Sports World: Junior paddlers win titles in Shenzhen

Junior paddlers win titles in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN • Singapore's paddlers Chloe Tan and Loy Xing Yao won gold at the Shenzhen Invitational Table Tennis Tournament. Chloe, 12, bagged the girls' singles (12 and under) title, while Xing Yao, nine, won the boys' singles (nine and under) event. The Republic sent a 16-strong team to the Dec 30-Jan 1 tournament, which attracted more than 100 players from teams such as China, Malaysia, Japan and Hong Kong.

Thomas will finally make Cavs debut

CLEVELAND • Cleveland point guard Isaiah Thomas will make his Cavaliers debut at home against the Portland Trail Blazers in the National Basketball Association this morning (Singapore time), coach Tyronn Lue said on Monday.

He added that Thomas will have a minutes limit while coming off the bench, and that he will not face his former team the following night, when the Cavs play at the Boston Celtics to begin a five-game road trip.

Thomas, 28, underwent hip surgery during the off-season, and was acquired from the Celtics on Aug 22 in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston.

REUTERS

Knee injury could see Jesus miss 3 months

LONDON • Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 20, could face up to three months on the sidelines after the club revealed he had suffered a knee ligament injury in Sunday's 0-0 league draw with Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian - who sat out two months of last season with a metatarsal injury - will undergo a scan to ascertain the severity of the ligament damage.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Scholarship application opens

Application for the Singapore Olympic Foundation-Peter Lim Scholarship opened yesterday and will close on Jan 31 at 4pm.

More than 2,000 scholarships worth more than $5.6 million has been given out since the programme began in 2010. Last year, 355 young athletes received the awards, which range from $1,000 to $5,000 in cash.

Applicants can apply online at www.sof.sg.