Sports world: Johnson back in winning form as he beats Spieth

Johnson back in winning form as he beats Spieth

NEW YORK • World No. 1 golfer Dustin Johnson hunted down fellow American Jordan Spieth with a bogey-free round, and then beat the reigning British Open champion with a birdie at the first play-off hole of the Northern Trust on Sunday.

Johnson, who fired a four-under 66 for a 13-under 267 total, set himself up with a monster drive and finished off the win with a three-foot birdie putt. Spieth closed with a 69.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Low adamant Neuer not in shape for qualifiers

BERLIN • Germany’s coach Joachim Low said yesterday that he is not prepared to risk captain Manuel Neuer for their football World Cup qualifiers despite grumblings from the goalkeeper, who is back after injury.

The Bayern Munich player was unhappy about being omitted when Loew named his squad for the Russia 2018 qualifiers against the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday and Norway four days later in Stuttgart.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dembele arrival delayed; Barca fans slam chief

BARCELONA • French footballer Ousmane Dembele’s presentation as Barcelona’s newest star yesterday was overshadowed by the tense atmosphere surrounding the Catalan club, as fans jeered and called for president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign.

The LaLiga giants’ planned programme for a blockbuster presentation was delayed for nearly two hours owing to a paperwork issue in releasing his registration from Dortmund.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE