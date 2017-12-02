Sports World: Jodie bags bronze in Road to Asian Games

Jodie bags bronze in Road to Asian Games

Singapore's Jodie Lee, 19, won a bronze in the Road to Asian Games 2018 Fencing Championship in Jakarta yesterday. She won all her poule matches and was the second-best qualifier in the women's sabre event, behind South Korea's Kim Ha Eun.

But she lost 11-15 to South Korea's Yang Yesol in the semi-finals to finish joint-third.

Lee's younger sister Kar Moon competed in the same event, but lost 12-15 to Indonesia's Agustin Dwi Damayanti in the Tableau of 16 stage.

Early bird discounts for HSBC Rugby 7s

Rugby fans will be able to buy tickets for the 2018 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens from today, with early bird discounts available till Jan 5, organisers Rugby Singapore announced yesterday.

Two-day passes for the April 28-29 event at the National Stadium cost from $25 to $220 for individuals, and $120 or $320 for family-of-four packages, with a 20 per cent discount for tickets bought between now and Jan 5.

Youths, aged between 4 and 18, will be able to buy weekend passes at reduced prices too, while children under the age of four will get free entry, provided they sit on the laps of accompanying adults.

Silva signs one-year extension with City

LONDON • Manchester City midfielder David Silva has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the club until 2020, the Premier League leaders announced on Thursday.

The Spanish footballer has been integral to City's success since joining in 2010 and helped drive them eight points clear atop the league standings this season.

City are on a 19-game winning streak across all competitions and host relegation-threatened West Ham United tomorrow.

REUTERS

Pardew wants to keep Evans at West Brom

LONDON • New West Brom manager Alan Pardew is eager to keep defender Jonny Evans, 29, at the Premier League football club and will hold talks with him as soon as possible.

Evans' contract expires in 2019 but West Brom rejected bids for the defender in August, including one from league leaders Manchester City, and Pardew is keen to seal the captain's future at the Hawthorns.

REUTERS

Stepanek on coaching team of Djokovic

BELGRADE • Novak Djokovic said on Thursday he had added close friend Radek Stepanek, 39, to his coaching team and was excited to be working with the Czech.

American Andre Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam champion, will continue to coach Djokovic at the major tournaments with Stepanek stepping in at other events.

REUTERS