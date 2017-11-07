Sports world: Japan show no mercy while mauling Cubs

Japan show no mercy while mauling Cubs

The Singapore Under-18 football team lost 0-7 to Japan in an Asian Football Confederation U-19 Championship qualifiers yesterday.

The game, played in Mongolia, saw the Japanese race to a five-goal lead by half-time before cruising to the final whistle.

The Cubs will face the group hosts in Ulaanbaatar tomorrow. With two defeats so far (losing 1-3 to Thailand last Saturday), Singapore cannot qualify for the finals held in Indonesia next year.

Pirlo brings curtain down on top career

NEW YORK • Italian great Andrea Pirlo, 38, yesterday announced his retirement from football, bringing the curtain down on an illustrious 22-year career.

In a statement published on the website of his Major League Soccer club, New York City FC, he wrote: "Not only my adventure in New York comes to an end but my journey as a football player as well."

He also thanked "every team that I had the honour to play for, every team-mate that I have been pleased to play alongside".

Pirlo has won almost every major honour including six Serie A titles, two Champions League trophies, two Italian Cups and the 2006 World Cup.

Stoke pay tribute to late former defender

LONDON • Former Stoke City defender Dionatan Teixeira has died aged 25, the Premier League club announced. The Brazilian joined the club in 2014 and made two first-team appearances before joining Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol.

"It's difficult to comprehend that he has passed away at such a young age," Stoke's chief executive Tony Scholes said in a statement. Media reports claimed the player died from a suspected heart attack on Sunday. REUTERS

Cantlay savours his first PGA Tour victory

LAS VEGAS • American Patrick Cantlay, 25, parred the second play-off hole on Sunday to defeat South Korea's Whee Kim and German Alex Cejka and capture his first PGA Tour title at the Shriners Open.

He has struggled for two years with a back injury and the death of his caddie and friend Chris Roth in a hit-and-run accident in February 2016. He, Kim and Cejka finished tied on nine-under 275 at the TPC Summerlin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

England to shake up rugby fitness regime

ENGLAND • Coach Eddie Jones says England are not fit enough to win the 2019 Rugby World Cup and must undergo huge changes to their training methods over the next two years to address the issue.

He added England had brought in several experts to help forwards adapt to the changing demands of the game.

REUTERS