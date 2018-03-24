Sports World: Jamaica's Powell to miss C'wealth Games

Jamaica's Powell to miss C'wealth Games

LONDON • Former 100m world-record holder Asafa Powell of Jamaica will be absent from next month's Commonwealth Games due to injury, the head of the country's athletics association said yesterday.

Jamaica Athletics president Warren Blake told Reuters that they had a credible report that Powell had suffered an injury and therefore "could not be selected".

Yohan Blake, the 2011 world champion, and Julian Forte will spearhead Jamaica's challenge at the April 4-15 Games.

REUTERS

Ibrahimovic leaves United for LA Galaxy

LONDON • Zlatan Ibrahimovic bade farewell to Manchester United on Thursday after the English Premier League team agreed to cancel the Swedish striker's contract to facilitate his move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy.

United said in a statement that "it had agreed to the termination of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract with immediate effect" and "wished him well for the future".

The 36-year-old took to Twitter to thank the club, his former team-mates and manager as well as fans.

REUTERS

Premier League to trial VAR next season

LONDON • The English Premier League is planning to test video assistant referees (VAR) at every top-flight football match next season with a view to its wholesale introduction for the 2019-20 campaign.

Under the proposal to be discussed next month, a VAR would be assigned to every fixture next season.

Trials in England have so far been limited to a handful of FA Cup and League Cup ties as well as a few international friendlies.

THE TIMES, LONDON

Argentina World Cup winner dies of cancer

LONDON • Argentinian World Cup winner Rene "Loco" Houseman died of tongue cancer at the age of 64 on Thursday.

Houseman was a tricky right winger in his day who drew comparisons to Brazilian great Garrincha. The footballer scored 12 goals in 53 international appearances and helped his side win the 1978 World Cup on home soil.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rape allegations see Ghosh cut from squad

MILAN • India yesterday dropped table tennis player Soumyajit Ghosh from its Commonwealth Games squad after a teenager accused him of rape, officials have said.

The 24-year-old, who has been placed under "provisional suspension" by the Table Tennis Federation of India, has denied the allegations, calling it "false" and "blackmail".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Park, Hedwall and Stoelting share lead

LOS ANGELES • South Korea's Park Hee Young, Swede Caroline Hedwall and American Jackie Stoelting each fired a six-under 66 to share the lead after Thursday's opening round of golf's LPGA Kia Classic.

American Cristie Kerr, South Korean Kim In Kyung, Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and Dane Nicole Broch Larsen shared fourth on 67 in the final tune-up before next week's ANA Inspiration - the first Major of the LPGA season.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE