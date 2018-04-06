Sports World: It's a match for City & Tinder sponsorship

It's a match for City & Tinder sponsorship

LONDON • Manchester City announced a long-term partnership with Tinder yesterday, as the dating app launches its first in-depth foray into the sports market.

Tinder has agreed a sponsorship deal with City's men's and women's teams, along with City Football Group sister club New York City FC, who play in Major League Soccer.

A giant air balloon carrying City and Tinder branding flew over Manchester to announce the deal and Tinder is also switching its colours across social platforms to City's blue ahead of tomorrow's Manchester derby.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rakhimov denies criminal involvement

PARIS • The interim president of the International Boxing Association, Gafur Rakhimov, has strongly denied allegations that he supports organised crime.

In December, the US Treasury Department designated the Uzbek as "providing material support" to the transnational criminal group Thieves-in-Law.

Rakhimov, who has been described as one of "Uzbekistan's leading criminals and an important person involved in the heroin trade", said through his lawyers that he was "deeply distressed" by the allegations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Folau to be probed over anti-gay post

SYDNEY • Wallabies star Israel Folau was yesterday summoned to a meeting with Australian rugby chiefs over his use of social media after sparking a backlash by saying gay people were destined to go to hell.

He made the comment this week to an Instagram follower who asked him what was God's plan for gay people. The remark appears to breach Rugby Australia's inclusion policy designed to stamp out discrimination and homophobia in the game.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Warner accepts his 12-month ban as well

SYDNEY • Former Australia cricket vice-captain David Warner yesterday said he will not be challenging his 12-month ban imposed by Cricket Australia for ball-tampering during the third Test in South Africa, and would strive to be a better team-mate and role model.

His decision, just hours before a deadline, followed the decisions of former captain Steve Smith and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft, who accepted their 12-month and nine-month sanctions respectively.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE