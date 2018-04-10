Sports World: Ismi breaks A Div girls' 200m record

Ismi breaks A Div girls' 200m record

Singapore Sports School sprinter Ismi Zakiah Kashful Anwar set a new meet record of 25.32sec in the A Division girls' 200m at the Schools National track and field championship yesterday at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium.

The previous mark of 25.61sec was set in 2005 by Lee Yan Lin of National Junior College.

Ismi finished ahead of Raffles Institution's Tanisha Moghe (26.02sec) and fellow Sports School team-mate Diane Hilary Pragasam (26.66sec) to retain her A Division girls' title.

Nishino takes over as Japan coach

TOKYO • Japan Football Association (JFA) technical director Akira Nishino will replace Vahid Halilhodzic as head coach of the Japanese national team just two months before the World Cup Finals, the JFA said yesterday.

Nishino, who spent 10 seasons in charge of Gamba Osaka and became the JFA's technical director in 2016, will have little preparation time for the Finals.

Japan are drawn in Group H alongside Colombia, Poland and Senegal.

The Japanese have three friendly matches scheduled before opening their campaign in Russia against Colombia on June 19.

REUTERS

OFC to probe corruption concerns

WELLINGTON • The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) said yesterday it will investigate "potential wrongdoings" after a Fifa audit into construction of its lavish new Auckland headquarters raised corruption concerns.

The move comes after the sudden resignation of OFC president David Chung two days before a meeting to discuss the Fifa findings.

Fifa said it had temporarily suspended OFC funding, part of a zero-tolerance approach to corruption. The OFC said it agreed to meet all Fifa requirements to resume funding, conduct a forensic audit of the case and carry out its own investigation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Jazz secure NBA play-off berth

LOS ANGELES • Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, collected nine rebounds and dished out eight assists to help the Utah Jazz clinch a National Basketball Association play-off spot with a 112-97 victory over hosts Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Utah (47-33) trail the Portland Trail Blazers (48-32) by a game for the Western Conference's third seed. The Jazz are one game in front of the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, all on 46-34.

REUTERS

Bertens clinches Charleston title

LOS ANGELES• Kiki Bertens routed Julia Goerges 6-2, 6-1 for the biggest victory of her tennis career at the Charleston Open in South Carolina on Sunday.

The dominant Dutch 12th seed needed only 58 minutes to claim her fifth career title. The 26-year-old had defeated American Madison Keys 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5) while world No. 13 Goerges beat Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in earlier semi-final matches after rain had postponed play on Saturday.

REUTERS