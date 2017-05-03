Sports World: Irfan scores to lift Home to 2nd place

Irfan scores to lift Home to 2nd place

Home United's Irfan Fandi scored in their 1-0 S-League win over Balestier Khalsa at Bishan Stadium yesterday.

The result moved unbeaten Home up to second place in the S-League on 17 points, two behind leaders Albirex Niigata. Balestier are seventh in the nine-team table, on just six points.

Bird steps down as Pacers president

LOS ANGELES • The Indiana Pacers formally confirmed Larry Bird's departure as president of basketball operations on Monday, with the National Basketball Association great saying his sudden departure was not related to his health or the team.

Bird said in a statement that he would remain available to work with the Pacers in an advisory role but wanted to explore other opportunities outside of basketball.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

New race category for Army run event

A new NS50 team run category has been added to this year's Aug 20 Safra Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon.

Participants can form teams of 10, each running 5km, and they stand to receive limited edition finisher T-shirts and special commemorative medals.

Other categories are the 21km, 10km , 5km fun run and 800m family challenge. All races start at Esplanade Bride and end at the Padang. Last year's edition drew 42,000-odd runners. Registration is open at safra.sg/ssbr_ahm.