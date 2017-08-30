Sports World : Injured Pickford ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Injured Pickford ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

LONDON • Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has withdrawn from England's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia due to injury, the Football Association announced yesterday.

The uncapped 23-year-old, who joined the Premier League club in a £30 million (S$52.5 million) deal from Sunderland in June, has returned to his club for treatment on a muscle injury.

England, who top Group F, play Malta in Ta'Qali on Friday before hosting Slovakia at Wembley on Monday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Spieth returns to No. 2, Matsuyama drops to third

PARIS • Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth regained second spot in the world golf rankings on Monday, despite losing to top-ranked Dustin Johnson in a play-off at the Northern Trust Open on Sunday.

The American, who won his third Major title at the British Open last month, overtook Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who dropped to No. 3.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Schumacher Jr eyes F1 career after Spa drive

BERLIN • Michael Schumacher's teenage son wants to follow in his father's footsteps and gain entry into Formula One, following his demonstration laps before Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

German Mick, 18, plans to spend two more years in Formula Three, where he races for Italian outfit Prema Powerteam, then two years in Formula Two before moving up.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thailand gearing up to host MotoGP race in 2018

BANGKOK • Thailand is set to host a round of the MotoGP World Championship for the first time next year with a three-year contract due to be signed in Bangkok tomorrow, the series organisers announced on Monday.

The motorcycle races will be held at the Buriram circuit in north-eastern Thailand. The track, which has previously hosted the world superbike championship, will be the first new addition to the series since Argentina's Termas de Rio Hondo in 2014.

REUTERS