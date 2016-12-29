Sports World: Infantino says World Cup expansion has support

Infantino says World Cup expansion has support

DUBAI • Football federations are backing plans to expand the World Cup beyond 32 teams, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said yesterday.

The global football federation boss wants to increase the number of teams playing in the World Cup Finals to 48, arguing that it can be done in the same time frame as the current tournament.

REUTERS

Jackson, Buss split after four-year engagement

NEW YORK • Phil Jackson and Jeanie Buss, one of the National Basketball Association's longest-running power couples, announced their break-up on Tuesday via social media.

Jackson, the president of the New York Knicks, and Buss, the Los Angeles Lakers co-owner, had been engaged since 2012 but were never married.

NYTIMES

Gascoigne taken to hospital with head injury

LONDON • Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne was involved in a fracas in a London hotel and taken to hospital after suffering a head injury.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers were called to a disturbance at London's Ace Hotel in Shoreditch on Tuesday night before a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital.

REUTERS

Foxes sign midfielder Ndidi for $27 million

LONDON • English football club Leicester City have agreed to sign Wilfred Ndidi from Belgian side Genk in a deal worth £15 million (S$27 million) plus £3 million in potential add-ons.

The Nigeria international midfielder had the first part of his medical check-up this month and is looking to conclude the final part of the tests by Sunday.

THE GUARDIAN