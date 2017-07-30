Sports World: Inaba's last-gasp goal gives Albirex victory

Inaba's last-gasp goal gives Albirex victory

S-League leaders Albirex Niigata eked out a 2-1 win over Warriors FC at Choa Chu Kang Stadium last night, thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Shuto Inaba. The win opened a three-point gap between them and Tampines Rovers.

In another match at Toa Payoh Stadium, Balestier Khalsa drew 0-0 with Hougang United, who saw midfielder Nazrul Nazari given his marching orders in the 53rd minute.

Fernando, Feghouli to don Galatasaray colours

ISTANBUL • Turkish football giants Galatasaray have agreed terms to sign Brazilian midfielder Fernando from Manchester City and Algerian international Sofiane Feghouli from West Ham United, Turkish media reports said on Friday.

Both English Premier League players would arrive in Istanbul tomorrow at the latest and then join Galatasaray's pre-season camp in Austria after medical tests and a signing ceremony, the NTV Spor website added.

It said City would receive €5.25 million (S$8.4 million) for Fernando and the Hammers €4.5 million for Feghouli.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Plane crash survivor to return for Barca match

SAO PAULO • Alan Ruschel, one of three Chapecoense players to survive the air crash that killed 71 people in Colombia last year, will return to football in the friendly match against Spanish giants Barcelona on Aug 7, his club said on Friday.

Left back Ruschel survived, along with defender Neto, while goalkeeper Jakson Follmann had part of his leg amputated. Ruschel spent more than two weeks in hospital following the crash and had surgery for a back injury.

REUTERS

Unfancied Flores, Vijay shine at Canadian Open

MONTREAL • Veteran golfer Vijay Singh jumped into contention for his first victory since 2008, but it was unheralded Martin Flores who grabbed the 36-hole lead on Friday at the Canadian Open.

Flores, a 35-year-old ranked 299th in the world, fired his second straight six-under 66 to seize the lead at 132 in the US Tour event at Glen Abbey in Oakville, Ontario. His fellow Americans Gary Woodland (63), Brandon Hagy (68) and Matt Every (68) shared second on 133, one ahead of Vijay (68).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Knicks boost roster with one-year Sessions deal

NEW YORK • Faced with the prospect of going into the National Basketball Association (NBA) season with a thin corps of inexperienced point guards, the New York Knicks came up with a modest solution on Friday, signing 31-year-old Ramon Sessions to a one-year, US$2.33 million (S$3.1 million) contract.

The deal was confirmed by Sessions' agent, Mark Bartelstein. Sessions will join Frank Ntilikina, a 19-year-old who was taken with the eighth overall pick in last month's NBA draft, and Ron Baker, who had some impressive moments as an undrafted rookie last season, as the team's point guards.

NYTIMES