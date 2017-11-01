Sports World: ICC pick Pennefather to sit on committee

ICC pick Pennefather to sit on committee

Veteran sports official Annabel Pennefather has been named an independent lawyer on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Disputes Resolution Committee.

The Singaporean is one of five lawyers appointed for their "significant experience in international arbitration and sports disputes, one from each of the five ICC regions".

This is Pennefather's fourth position on a world sport body. In July, she was appointed president of the International Hockey Federation's judicial commission, and was also named in the Badminton World Federation's external judicial expert group. She is also serving on the International Association of Athletics Federations' disciplinary tribunal.

Young Lions to finish bottom after rout

Home United thrashed the Young Lions 4-0 at the Bishan Stadium yesterday, courtesy of goals from Adam Swandi, Faris Ramli, Irfan Fandi and Stipe Plazibat.

The Young Lions, who are now on a four-game losing streak, will end the S-League season rooted to the bottom of the table despite having one more match to play, while Home will finish in third place.

S. Africa in box seat for 2023 World Cup

LONDON • South Africa took a huge step towards hosting its second Rugby World Cup when the Rugby World Cup Board yesterday unanimously recommended it should welcome the 2023 edition.

South Africa - which hosted the 1995 tournament - will learn whether the World Rugby Council will vote the same way on Nov 15, with Ireland and France the other two options. The winner requires a majority of the 39 votes on offer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Muslin will not lead Serbia at Russia 2018

BELGRADE • Slavoljub Muslin has left his position as coach of Serbia despite leading them to next year's football World Cup Finals.

The Football Association of Serbia said on Monday that he departed after his contract was broken by "common accord". He will be replaced on an interim basis by former Serbia defender Mladen Krstajic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE