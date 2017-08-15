Sports World: Hougang run riot to reach Cup semi-finals

Hougang run riot to reach Cup semi-finals

Hougang United thrashed Cambodian side Nagaworld 4-0 in the second leg at the Jalan Besar Stadium as they booked their place in the Singapore Cup semi-finals, 8-1 on aggregate yesterday.

Syahiran Miswan, Fareez Farhan and a brace from Spanish striker Pablo Rodriguez sealed the rout.

Philippine outfit Global FC and Albirex have already qualified for the last four.

Doubles pairings to play at WTA S'pore

The Women's Tennis Association announced yesterday that the doubles pairs of Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina and Chan Yung-jan/ Martina Hingis have qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals Singapore on Oct 22-29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Makarova and Vesnina, who won three titles this year and are leading the Porsche Race to Singapore doubles standings, are set to return in defence of their doubles title.

Chan and Hingis, second in the standings, began their partnership at the Qatar Open in February and have since won five events.

Force to contest axe through legal means

MELBOURNE • The Western Force have lodged a court appeal to the Supreme Court of New South Wales yesterday against their axing from Super Rugby, setting up a legal showdown that the cash-strapped Australian Rugby Union (ARU) can ill afford.

The ARU announced its intention to cull the Force on Friday as Super Rugby contracts to 15 teams from 18. A hearing date has been fixed for Aug 23.

REUTERS

StarHub will televise Conor v Floyd fight

SINGAPORE • The Aug 26 boxing super-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be shown live on Aug 27 at 9am (Singapore time) on Hub Sports PPV (pay-per-view) HD (StarHub TV Channel 218) and StarHub Go.

There will be an early bird discount for fans in what will be the fight spectacle of the year. For more details, go to www.starhub.com/boxing