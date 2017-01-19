Sports World: Hong Kong to play in S'pore Rugby Sevens

Hong Kong to play in S'pore Rugby Sevens

The 2017 HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens will showcase two top Asian sides, as Hong Kong are confirmed as the wild card team and will line up alongside Japan and 14 other "core" teams.

Hong Kong clinched the Asia Rugby Sevens series for the second time in three years - winning three tournaments in Hong Kong, Seoul and Colombo - to qualify for the April 15-16 Singapore Sevens.

Vertonghen suffers ankle ligament injury

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur's Belgium footballer Jan Vertonghen damaged ankle ligaments in Saturday's 4-0 Premier League win over West Bromwich Albion.

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino played full-back Ben Davies on the left of a back three for the second half against West Brom and could also play Austria's Kevin Wimmer in this Saturday's league clash against Manchester City.

REUTERS

Alonso to retire after Bayern deal expires

BERLIN • Spanish World Cup winner and double European champion Xabi Alonso, 35, will retire at the end of the season when his Bayern Munich contract expires, said one report.

According to Sport Bild, the footballer has told club bosses he does not want to sign a contract extension. He has won 16 titles for clubs and country, including the 2010 World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 European championships with Spain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE