Sports world: Home take narrow lead in AFC qualifier

PHNOM PENH • Home United beat Cambodian side Phnom Penh Crown 4-3 yesterday in the first leg of a thrilling AFC Cup qualifying tie.

A first-half double by Faris Ramli (35th, 36th) and strikes from Stipe Plazibat (70th) and Izzdin Shafiq (86th) at the RSN Stadium gave the S-League outfit a slim lead.

The return leg will be at the Jalan Besar Stadium next Tuesday.

Celtic close in on title after record streak

GLASGOW• Celtic extended their unbeaten domestic start to the season to 27 games and set a club record with a 4-0 thrashing of Hearts on Sunday.

Their 17th straight league win moves the Scottish giants - who have already won the League Cup - 22 points clear of bitter rivals Rangers at the top of the table as they remain firmly on course for a domestic treble.

NHL yet to give backing for Games

LOS ANGELES • The National Hockey League has not yet committed its players to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday before the All-Star Game at Staples Centre.

The league is unhappy at shutting down in mid-season to accommodate the Feb 9-25 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea and was further antagonised when the International Olympic Committee announced last year that it would no longer cover insurance and travel costs.

Samoa to host Super Rugby game in June

WELLINGTON • The Auckland Blues will play their Super Rugby clash against the Queensland Reds in Apia on June 2, five days before Tana Umaga's side face the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park.

It will be the first Super Rugby game played in the Samoan capital, which also hosted their first All Blacks Test in the country in 2015.

Tired Nadal rested for Davis Cup clash

MADRID • Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue, following his five-set loss to arch- rival Roger Federer in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

"Rafa's wear and tear in the last month has been very significant," Spain Davis Cup captain Conchita Martinez told the Spanish Tennis Federation website yesterday.

Replacement Feliciano Lopez joins Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno and Marc Lopez in the team for the match in Osijek, Croatia.

Bindra on panel as India aim for success

MUMBAI • India's only individual Olympic champion, shooter Abhinav Bindra, was named on a panel tasked with preparing a blueprint for the country's success at the next three Games.

National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and former hockey captain Viren Rasquinha were also included in the eight-member task force. India returned from the Rio Games with only a silver in badminton and a bronze in wrestling.

