Sports World: Home reach AFC Cup knockout round

Despite being down to 10 men, Home United won their AFC Cup group with a 4-1 demolition of Myanmar's Yadanarbon at the Jalan Besar Stadium to reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2012.

Afiq Yunos, Faris Ramli, Irfan Fandi and Adam Swandi got the goals for the Protectors to make up for Sinira Camara's first-half sending-off against the Myanmar National League side, who had three players see red.

Koh closes in on win ahead of final round

Singapore golfer Koh Deng Shan extended his lead at the Singapore Professional Golfers' Association golf series with a two-under 70 yesterday.

He is eight-under 136 at the $30,000 event held at Raffles Country Club's Palm Course, two clear of Johnson Poh (71) with Quincy Quek (71) a further stroke back. The final round is today.

Persib's Essien, Cole banned from playing

BANDUNG • Indonesian authorities yesterday banned Michael Essien and Carlton Cole from playing until they get work permits after their new club did not obtain the necessary documents for the former English Premier League players.

The two were signed with great fanfare last month by Persib Bandung, one of the country's best teams, in a boost for Indonesian football as it seeks to bounce back from a Fifa suspension and launch a new league. But the government-backed Professional Sports Agency found the players did not have the required work permits.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Redknapp returns as Birmingham manager

LONDON • Veteran English manager Harry Redknapp said he had returned to football as the new boss of Championship strugglers Birmingham City yesterday because he was "fed up" with his time away from the sport.

The 70-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur boss has replaced Gianfranco Zola, whose dismal four months in charge of second-tier Birmingham ended on Monday with the Italian declaring "I sacked myself". Birmingham are three points above the relegation zone with three games remaining.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wallabies' Mitchell to retire at end of season

MELBOURNE • Australia winger Drew Mitchell, 33, has announced his retirement from rugby after 71 Tests for the Wallabies.

One of Australia's most prolific scorers with 34 international tries, Mitchell will play out the rest of the season with French side Toulon.

REUTERS

Football fan pushed to his death at match

BUENOS AIRES • An Argentinian football fan died on Monday after being pushed from a stand at a derby match by an angry supporters who thought he was a rival fan, officials said.

Emanuel Balbo, 22, fell 5m from the terraces of Belgrano's stadium in the northern city of Cordoba during their match against Talleres on Saturday, video images showed. He lay for two days with severe head injuries in hospital, where doctors declared him brain dead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE