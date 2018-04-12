Sports World: Home on track for AFC Cup zonal semi-finals

Home on track for AFC Cup zonal semi-finals

Home United remain in the running to make the AFC Cup zonal semi-finals after coming from behind to beat Myanmar's Shan United 3-2 at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

The Protectors overcame Zin Mun Tun's ninth-minute opener with goals from Faizal Roslan and Song Ui Yong in the 19th and 25th minute respectively.

Christopher Chizoba equalised just three minutes later before Shahril Ishak found the winner with a 39th-minute scissors kick.

Balestier end Young Lions' perfect start

The Young Lions' perfect start to the season came to a grinding halt when they were beaten 3-1 by Balestier Khalsa last night at Toa Payoh Stadium.

The Tigers rose to sixth in the nine-team Singapore Premier League as they chalked their first win of the season after goals by Vedran Mesec in the 39th minute, Keegan Linderboom on the hour mark, and Sheikh Abdul Hadi in the 74th minute.

The visitors, who scored in the 66th minute through Prakash Raj, are second on goal difference.

Controversial PNG football chief quits

SYDNEY • Scandal-tainted football chief David Chung yesterday quit as head of the Papua New Guinea Football Association, a position he has held since 2004, days after resigning as Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) president over corruption concerns.

Malaysian-born Chung stepped down last Friday as Oceania's top football official citing "personal reasons", with Fifa later revealing an audit had uncovered "potential irregularities" in the construction of a lavish Auckland headquarters.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE

Joshua eager to face WBC champion Wilder

LONDON • Russia's Alexander Povetkin may be the World Boxing Association's (WBA) mandatory challenger, but Anthony Joshua told the BBC on Tuesday he only has eyes for a bout with fellow unbeaten world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, who holds the World Boxing Council belt.

Joshua unified the WBA, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles after outpointing New Zealand's Joseph Parker on March 31.

The winner of a Joshua-Wilder fight would be the first man to hold all four major heavyweight titles simultaneously.

AGENCE-FRANCE PRESSE