Sports World: Home edge out Geylang and end 3rd in S-League

Home edge out Geylang and end 3rd in S-League

Home United beat Geylang International 2-1 yesterday at Bishan Stadium in the S-League's penultimate round.

Stipe Plazibat put Home in front in the 33rd minute before Gabriel Quak (46th) equalised for Geylang. Home winger Faris Ramli slotted home his 11th goal of the season for the winner in the 70th minute.

Home (49 points) cannot improve on third place but Geylang, one place behind, can be caught by Warriors FC.

Cahill in doubt for play-offs with bad ankle

SYDNEY • Australia's all-time leading scorer Tim Cahill has been cleared of a fractured ankle but remains in doubt for next week's World Cup qualifying play-off against Honduras.

The former Everton attacker twisted his right ankle challenging for the ball and was substituted during the first half of Melbourne City's 0-1 A-League loss to Sydney FC on Friday. Football Federation Australia said that while no fracture was detected in scans, monitoring and rehabilitation would be required to nurse Cahill back to full fitness.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Isner drops out of race but Sock's got a shot

PARIS • Serb Filip Krajinovic dashed John Isner's ATP Tour Finals hopes by beating the big server 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5) in the Paris Masters semi-finals.

But another American, Jack Sock, is still in the running. He plays Julien Benneteau in the later semi-final and will make it to London if he wins the title.

Drug ban rules Peruvian out of clashes against NZ

LIMA • Peru's hopes of reaching the World Cup Finals suffered a setback on Friday, when striker Paolo Guerrero was banned by Fifa for 30 days for returning an "abnormal result" from a drug test, ruling him out of the play-off against New Zealand.

The 33-year-old will now miss Peru's two-legged inter-continental play-off with New Zealand on Nov 11 and 15, with the winners booking a place in the Finals in Russia next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Desports spreads wings further with Parma buy

ROME • Chinese company Desports has purchased a controlling 60 per cent stake in Italian side Parma, the Serie A football club said on Friday.

Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang's Double-Edged Sports (Desports), which specialises in marketing and sports rights, agreed to buy a controlling stake in the club in June. Jiang already owns Spanish LaLiga club Granada and is co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA franchise.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Massa hangs up his gloves for second time

LONDON • Brazilian driver Felipe Massa announced his retirement from Formula One at the end of the season, and for the second time, yesterday.

The 36-year-old had been due to retire last season, but was recalled by Williams after Valtteri Bottas left for Mercedes following the surprise retirement of 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg. Their other driver, Canadian rookie teenager Lance Stroll, is sure to stay on.

REUTERS