Sports World: Home can’t go top as Warriors hold them 1-1

Home can't go top as Warriors hold them 1-1

The S-League uniformed derby ended all square, as Shahril Ishak's penalty at the stroke of half-time equalised for Warriors FC after Irfan Fandi put Home United ahead in the 12th minute.

The Protectors stay second in the table with 30 points from 14 matches, a point behind champions Albirex Niigata, who have played a game fewer. Warriors are fourth on 25 points.

Cassano insists he's quitting for real

ROME • Former Italy international striker Antonio Cassano confirmed his retirement for the second time in a week on Monday.

The 35-year-old initially announced he was retiring last Tuesday, before back-tracking on his decision just hours after breaking the news to his Verona team-mates.

He then said on Monday that he was quitting Verona only two weeks after joining the Serie A club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Swans adamant £50m is Sigurdsson's worth

LONDON • Swansea remain resolute in their £50 million (S$88.8 million) valuation of Gylfi Sigurdsson, having rejected a second bid worth up to £45 million from Everton for the Iceland international.

Everton had a £40 million offer for the 27-year-old rejected a fortnight ago , when Sigurdsson stunned Swansea by pulling out of the club's pre-season tour of the United States, and an improved deal met a similar fate on Monday. That bid is understood to have been £40 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

Talks between the clubs, however, are expected to continue with Everton manager Ronald Koeman keen to add the midfielder to his squad this week.

THE GUARDIAN

Hernandez back in England at West Ham

LONDON • Mexican striker Javier Hernandez has completed a transfer from Bayer Leverkusen to West Ham for £16 million (S$28.4 million), the Premier League club announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who previously spent five years in England with Manchester United , winning two league titles, joins Slaven Bilic's side on a three-year deal after completing a medical check-up in London.

REUTERS

Rutherford pulls out after ankle injury

LONDON • Britain's Greg Rutherford has been ruled out of the athletics World Championships, which starts in London next week, after the defending long jump champion suffered an ankle injury.

The 2012 Olympic champion was forced to withdraw after failing to recover from the ligament damage he sustained competing in Italy last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie tennis great Rose dies at 87

SYDNEY • Australian two-time Grand Slam singles champion Mervyn Rose, who went on to coach tennis greats Margaret Court and Billie Jean King, has died aged 87, tennis officials said yesterday.

He won the Australian Open and French Open along with five Grand Slam doubles titles.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE