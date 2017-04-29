Sports World: Home and Tampines get S-League wins

Home and Tampines get S-League wins

Home United climbed up to third in the S-League after defeating 10-man Geylang International 3-0 at Jalan Besar Stadium yesterday.

Song Ui Young opened the scoring in the 35th minute before Stipe Plazibat (81st) and Khairul Nizam netted from the spot. Geylang's Stanely Ng was sent off in the 90th minute and Khairul converted the resulting penalty.

Home have 14 points from six games, a point behind Tampines, who have played a game more. The Stags beat Brunei DPMM 1-0 in Bandar Seri Begawan yesterday.

Fifa suspends Guam chief Lai over bribes

ZURICH • Fifa's ethics committee yesterday handed a provisional 90-day ban from football to its audit and compliance committee member Richard Lai, who is also president of the Guam Football Association.

The decision comes a day after the 55-year-old pleaded guilty in a US court to taking bribes in exchange for using his influence within the global football body.

Thiago inks two-year extension with Bayern

BERLIN • Bayern Munich have extended the contract of Spanish playmaker Thiago Alcantara until 2021. A day after the German football club used the buy option to sign France winger Kingsley Coman from Juventus after a loan spell, they also got Thiago to extend his stay at the club by two years.

Barcelona to report provocative tweet

MADRID • Barcelona have said they will report Malaga's president, Abdullah Al-Thani, to the national sports council, Spanish football federation and LaLiga for comments made about them on social media.

The row erupted after a Barcelona fan sent a message to Al-Thani on Twitter asking if Malaga could do them a favour in the title race and beat Real Madrid when the sides meet on the final day of the season.

Al-Thani replied, in Arabic: "With the help of Allah we will beat them on the pitch, but the scum of Catalonia will not smell the championship after telling lies about (Malaga) coach Michel."

FA say Barton got lightest punishment

LONDON • The English Football Association has published its written reasons for banning Joey Barton on betting charges, revealing the Burnley midfielder's 18-month suspension was the "shortest possible" it could consider.

The 34-year-old has claimed the suspension is likely to end his career.

