Sports world: Hits and misses for local handball sides

Hits and misses for local handball sides

There were mixed results for Singapore's handball teams competing in the third edition of the the Singapore Handball Open Tournament, a three-day competition that started at Hougang Sports Hall and Sengkang Sports Hall yesterday.

In the women's competition, the national development team lost 11-30 to Uzbekistan's Under-18 girls' team, but later beat Hong Kong University of Science and Technology 23-7.

Local club team Breakers beat Hong Kong's U-16 girls' team 17-11, but lost 12-24 to Saitama of Japan.

In the men's event, the national development team lost 22-25 to Saitama, but beat Macau 27-18.

Iniesta hopes to stay on for long time

MADRID • Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta says he wants to stay at the Catalan football club "for a long time" after his current contract expires in 2018.

"My desire is to continue, the whole world knows this, it is no secret," the 32-year-old said in an interview with sports daily Mundo Deportivo. "But my level of performance will determine if I can stay at Barca. I hope it will be for a long time."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McIlroy confident of good show in Dubai

DUBAI • Golf's world No. 2 Rory McIlroy will be looking to maintain a proud record when he competes in the US$2.65 million (S$4.7 million) Dubai Desert Classic in February.

Said the four-time Major champion, who won the event in 2009 and 2015 and has finished in the top 10 in each of his seven previous visits to the Emirates Golf Club: "It was here I secured my first professional win... (which) was a real stepping stone for me, helping my confidence and leading to the successes that followed."

REUTERS

Mick ready to emulate dad in F1

LONDON • Formula One legend Michael Schumacher's son Mick will take a step closer to the top level by racing in the Formula Three European Championship next season.

The 17-year-old has signed a deal with Prema Powerteam, where he will follow in the footsteps of Williams' F1 rookie Lance Stroll, reported The42 website.

Older Vunipola may also miss Six Nations

LONDON • England prop Mako Vunipola may join his brother on the sidelines for the Six Nations, after Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall revealed that his left knee injury could be serious.

Vunipola, whose younger sibling and back-rower Billy underwent knee surgery last month, damaged his ligaments in a European Champions Cup clash.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE