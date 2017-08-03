Sports World: Hariss seals first-leg 2-1 victory for Home

Hariss seals first-leg 2-1 victory for Home

An 84th-minute goal by Hariss Harun gave Home United a 2-1 victory over the Philippines' Ceres Negros FC in the AFC Cup Asean zonal final first leg at Jalan Besar Stadium last night.

Stipe Plazibat's opener for the hosts in the 11th minute was cancelled out in first-half stoppage time by Ceres captain Martin Steuble, before Hariss' second-half heroics. The second leg will be in in Bacolod City next Wednesday.

Beckham's MLS bid faces final scrutiny

MIAMI • David Beckham is "at the finish line" in his quest to obtain approval for a Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion club in Miami, MLS commissioner Don Garber told The Miami Herald.

Beckham's expansion bid is on the agenda at an MLS owners' meeting on Wednesday (today, Singapore time) in Chicago.

They could vote to approve the deal or approve it contingent on Beckham and his partners meeting more requirements, such as zoning changes that local government leaders must still approve.

Montreal return is on Federer's US buildup

MONTREAL • World No. 3 Roger Federer, who captured his record 19th Grand Slam singles crown last month at Wimbledon, said on Tuesday he will play in next week's ATP event at Montreal.

The Rogers Cup event marks the 35-year-old Swiss tennis star's first tune-up event for the US Open, which starts on Aug 28, and will be his first visit to Montreal since 2011.

Thiem, Halep record straight-sets wins

WASHINGTON • Top seeds Dominic Thiem and Simona Halep cruised into the round of 16 at the ATP and WTA Citi Open with straight-sets triumphs on Tuesday at the tune-up event for tennis' US Open.

Thiem needed only 63 minutes to dispatch 96th-ranked Henri Laaksonen 6-3, 6-3, while world No. 2 Halep took 79 minutes to oust Sloane Stephens 7-6 (7-3), 6-0.

Hooper promoted, will lead Wallabies

SYDNEY • Flanker Michael Hooper has replaced Stephen Moore as captain of the Wallabies after the veteran hooker elected to step down ahead of his retirement from international rugby at the end of the season.

Hooper will lead the rebuilding team into back-to-back Tests against the All Blacks in the Southern Hemisphere's Rugby Championship later this month and then on to the 2019 World Cup in Japan, his coach Michael Cheika said.

