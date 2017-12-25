Sports World: Hamsik takes Napoli mark from Maradona

Hamsik takes Napoli mark from Maradona

MILAN • Marek Hamsik scored his 116th goal for Napoli on Saturday to overtake Diego Maradona as the club's all-time record scorer and keep the Serie A leaders top for Christmas.

His strike before the break turned out to be the winner in the 3-2 triumph over Sampdoria. It gave Napoli 45 points from 18 games, with second-placed Juventus on 44 after defeating title rivals Roma 1-0 later on Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thompson back after beating cancer again

LONDON • English third-tier footballer Joe Thompson will enjoy a "special" Christmas after his second return from battling cancer on Saturday, exactly a year since being diagnosed.

The 28-year-old Rochdale midfielder has twice beaten Hodgkin's lymphoma and came off the bench for the last 18 minutes of the 1-1 draw with Walsall in League One.

Weah makes 2nd bid for Liberia presidency

MONROVIA • George Weah emerged from Liberia's slums to become a superstar footballer in the 1990s, and has leveraged his status as a revered figure among the country's young and poor in his second run for the presidency.

The 51-year-old, the 1995 Ballon d'Or winner, will face Vice-President Joseph Boakai in tomorrow's presidential run-off, the culmination of 12 years spent building political credibility to match his huge popularity.

