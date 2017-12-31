Sports World : Hamsik strike ensures Napoli stay on top

Hamsik strike ensures Napoli stay on top

MILAN • Napoli's record scorer Marek Hamsik scored again to keep his side top of the Italian Serie A with a 1-0 win at Crotone on Friday as they sealed the symbolic title of Winter Champions.

It was the 117th goal in a Napoli shirt for the Slovakian international, who last week overtook Argentinian great Diego Maradona as the club's all-time leading scorer.

Maurizio Sarri's side end 2017 with just one defeat in 19 games, against champions Juventus, who are four points behind on 44 points ahead of their trip yesterday (this morning, Singapore time) to struggling Verona.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ton-up Smith a thorn in England's side

MELBOURNE • Australia captain Steve Smith frustrated England with his third century of the series to guide the hosts to safety as the fourth Ashes test ended in a draw on day five at the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday.

Smith finished 102 not out and Mitchell Marsh on 29, with Australia on 263 for four. They held a 99-run lead before the captains agreed to end proceedings. Australia head to the final Test in Sydney 3-0 up in the series.

REUTERS

Hamilton erases his Instagram account

LONDON • Lewis Hamilton's Instagram account has been completely emptied as the fallout over his lapse of judgment for recently lambasting his nephew for wearing a princess dress continues.

The four-time Formula One world champion has since apologised for his outburst, but now all that remains on the photo sharing site is the message: "Dare to be the greatest. Inspire, spread love, and live every day to the fullest."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Wallaby Hunt charged with drug possession

SYDNEY• Wallabies star Karmichael Hunt has been arrested, reportedly for possessing drugs, with Rugby Australia yesterday launching an investigation into the incident.

Hunt, a former rugby league international who made his Wallaby debut this year, was detained along with another man in Brisbane early yesterday morning during a "random street stop".

He was allegedly caught with a white powder, which local media said was cocaine.

The Sydney Morning Herald said he was due to appear in court on Jan 29, having been charged with two counts of drug possession.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE