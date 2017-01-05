Sports world : Hammers set to appeal Sofiane Feghouli red card

Hammers set to appeal Sofiane Feghouli red card

LONDON • West Ham are to appeal the controversial sending-off of Sofiane Feghouli, a spokesman for the Premier League football club said.

The winger was given a straight red card for a tackle on Phil Jones during Monday's Premier League match with Manchester United.

"The FA (Football Association) have been informed of our intention to appeal," a club spokesman told told Press Association Sport on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sagna to explain '10 vs 12' post on social media

LONDON • Manchester City footballer Bacary Sagna has been asked to explain a posting he made on Instagram which appeared to question the objectivity of referee Lee Mason in Monday's 2-1 win over Burnley, in which City midfielder Fernandinho was sent off.

The Football Association (FA) moved after the Frenchman wrote: "10 against 12.. but still fighting and winning as a team."

Sagna could be charged by the FA.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Zidane wants Pepe to sign Real extension

MADRID• Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he would like defender Pepe to sign a new contract with the club.

The 33-year-old footballer is out of contract with Real at the end of the season and as of Jan 1 he has been able to negotiate a move to another club.

"He is a Real Madrid player and he is important for us as he has spent 10 years at the club and made history here. I would like him to continue," said Zidane.

XINHUA

Feb 23 keyed in as date Mercedes unveil new car

LONDON• Formula One team Mercedes will present their 2017 car at Silverstone on Feb 23.

The Mercedes website said yesterday that the reigning champions would "unveil the beast to the world" at the British Grand Prix circuit down the road from their Brackley factory.

Fans who register for a prize draw on Facebook will have the chance to win VIP access to witness the first laps of the W08 challenger.

REUTERS