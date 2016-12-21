Sports World: Giovinazzi to be Ferrari reserve driver

Giovinazzi to be Ferrari reserve driver

ROME • Italian Antonio Giovinazzi will be Ferrari's Formula One reserve driver next season, the team said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, who is likely to drive the car in testing during the campaign as well as carry out work in the simulator, was runner-up in the GP2 feeder series this year.

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne also announced at a Christmas lunch for the media at the Maranello factory that Ferrari's 2017 F1 car would be unveiled on Feb 24.

Fifa fines for 2016 exceed $2.5 million

LONDON • Fifa has levied more than £1.4 million (S$2.5 million) of fines on national football associations this year, including those issued to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for displaying poppies during last month's World Cup qualifying matches.

The country fined the most for repeated misbehaviour was Chile, punished by Fifa on four occasions for homophobic chanting by their fans during World Cup qualifiers.

The Football Association has also announced that it is appealing against a fine of 45,000 Swiss francs (S$63,100).

Griffin out after right knee operation

LOS ANGELES • Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin will undergo surgery on his right knee this week and is expected to be sidelined until at least next month.

The Clippers announced on Monday that the arthroscopic procedure would remove loose material from his knee and the 27-year-old is expected to miss three to six weeks.

Holmlund in coma after training crash

ROME • Olympic ski cross bronze medallist Anna Holmlund of Sweden was put in a medically induced coma after suffering a head injury in a training accident in Italy, news media reported on Monday.

According to the Expressen newspaper, the 29-year-old crashed while training in Bolzano ahead of yesterday's FIS World Cup competition in Innichen in northern Italy.

After Dennis, Capito to leave McLaren

LONDON • McLaren Racing chief executive Jost Capito is set to follow Ron Dennis out of the British Formula One team, the BBC and Autosport.com reported on Monday.

McLaren did not comment on the reports and Capito was not immediately available.

Real Madrid's transfer ban reduced

LAUSANNE • Real Madrid can buy new players in next summer's transfer window after sport's highest court yesterday reduced their initial two-window ban imposed by football's world governing body Fifa.

The Spanish giants had been sanctioned for irregularities in signing foreign Under-18 players, but after an appeal, the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced the Fifa sentence, with Real still banned from recruiting in the upcoming January window.

